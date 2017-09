The California Highway Patrol is looking for help to solve two robberies at bay area toll booths.The first one took place early Sunday morning on the Carquinez Bridge before the thieves struck again, this time on the Bay Bridge.The CHP posted photos of two suspects wearing blue or purple latex gloves, traveling in a black Mercedes S550.The sedan had paper plates and distinctive chrome accents.If you have any information about the robberies, please contact the CHP.