  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
COAST GUARD

Coast Guard crew rescues man stranded on 10-foot boat near San Mateo Bridge

FILE (AP image)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man who was stranded on his 10-foot boat south of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge on Thursday night.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers contacted the Coast Guard at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday about a report from the man's son, who said his father was on a disabled boat near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.

A crew took off from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco in a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and eventually found the man, who was using his cellphone flashlight as a distress signal, according to the Coast Guard.

Rescue boat crews from Hayward and Foster City had also responded but could not reach the man because of low tides in the area, Coast Guard officials said.

The crew got the man into a rescue basket and hoisted him into the helicopter, which then took him back to Air Station San Francisco. The man did not report any injuries, according to the Coast Guard.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
coast guardrescuewater rescueboatingboat accidentboating safetyboatsSan MateoSan Mateo-Hayward Bridge
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
COAST GUARD
VIDEO: Best moments from SF's 2017 Fleet Week Air Show on Friday
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in SF
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows dramatic rescue at Daly City's Mussel Rock
Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, child from San Francisco Bay
More coast guard
Top Stories
Number of Bay Area homes priced under $500K falling
4 shot in San Francisco near Fillmore Street, 2 possible suspects detained
Two mountain lion sightings reported in San Mateo Co.
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Wildfire victims discover identity thieves claimed their benefits
Blind Scream haunted house brings scary good time in wake of North Bay fires
Russia investigation brings first charges: Report
Halloween Weekend Events: Daybreaker Cruise, LoveBoat Halloween
Show More
Former Acting US Attorney General Dana Boente resigns
Students, parents protest after abrupt firing of Napa principal
San Jose residents guard homes with hoses during San Jose fire
Warriors' Draymond Green, Wizards' Bradley Beal ejected after altercation
NYC entrepreneur using billboard to attract Silicon Valley techies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos