HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: DogFest2018, Avocado Con

EMBED </>More Videos

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's going to be a wet weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't get out of the house and have some fun. We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend eats, from sparkling wine tasting, to free donuts and a gourmet all-you-can-eat brunch. Let's start with the good stuff: Millionaire Bacon.

DogFest 2018

Man's best friend may need to get out and stretch his legs after this latest storm so here's the perfect event. DogFest2018 is this Saturday at Duboce Park. It's one of the biggest dog events in San Francisco.

Enter your canine to win best tail, best ears, best costume or best trick. So time to brush up on your dog's sit, lay down and shake.

DogFest benefits McKinley Elementary School, a public school at Castro and 14th streets.

And your human family members will enjoy the day too. There are obstacle courses, face painting, carnival games, food and you can also go there to adopt a dog.

Click here for more information.
Renegade Craft Fair

If you're into locally made crafts, you won't want to miss San Francisco's Renegade Craft Fair at Fort Mason Center. There will be over 300 indie craft and DIY artisans featured.

It's free to attend both Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A DJ spinning tunes should put you in the mood to shimmy through the aisles and shop until you drop, or at least until you get hungry. There will be local vendors offering food and drink options, too.

Spark SF's Avocado Con!

This Sunday, Spark SF is hosting Avocado Con. The avocado festival in Mission Bay will come back for its 2nd year.

Twenty-two street vendors will gather to show off their avocado dishes. And did you know a recent study found folks who ate avocados are healthier than people who avoided it?

Well, they're also delicious.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineentertainmentwhere you livebay area eventsdogsavocadocraftsSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
Oakland Weekend: Comedy At Spice Monkey, Hip Hop Yoga At OMCA, Martin Lawrence At Oracle, More
SF Events: Rock 'N' Roll Marathon, Neighborhood Art Walks, Avocado Con, More
Sup. Fewer Pushes Census To Help Resolve Richmond Storefront Vacancies
'Red House SF' Pops Up With Jamaican Fare At 'Joint Venture Kitchen'
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Easter Weekend Plans: Gourmet Brunch and Millionaire Bacon
Chinatown merchants tired of all the construction
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF
Heroic Uber driver drives YouTube employees to safety during shooting
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on mission in Silicon Valley
Protestors 'dislike' Facebook at company headquarters
Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels
Big earthquake hits near Channel Islands Beach in SoCal
Gunman threatens San Francisco police, others in manifesto
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Show More
Police chief credits residents for zero homicides in Richmond
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in Ohio
North Bay preparations underway ahead of 'Atmospheric River'
Consumer Reports: Surprise causes of anemia
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
More News