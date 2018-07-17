Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep

Daly City police said that a member of their department, Sgt. Alex Rohleder, passed away in his sleep on Monday."It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother," police said in a statement. "Alex was special in many ways and touched so many people in his life. He was an outstanding crime fighter who kept his community safe while always offering an empathetic ear to people during their most difficult time.""He lived his life for his family, friends, co-workers, the Marines and his home and adopted communities of San Bruno and Daly City," police said. "Alex was loved by all of us and we will miss him dearly."