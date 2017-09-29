COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fleet Week, Oracle Open World expected to bring 1.5M visitors to San Francisco

More than 1.5 million people are heading to San Francisco for the 37th annual Fleet Week which begins Sunday when the Navy vessel, USS Essex arrives. The Air Show featuring the Blue Angels happens Friday through Sunday. (KGO-TV )

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
More than 1.5 million people are heading to San Francisco for the 37th annual Fleet Week which begins Sunday when the Navy vessel, U.S.S. Essex arrives. The Air Show featuring the Blue Angels happens Friday through Sunday.

Oracle's Open World conference starts October 1-5, 2017. Howard Street is closed between 3rd and 4th streets for the event.

That's causing more traffic headaches around downtown with detours in place.

"If you have to take your car be aware there will be increased traffic, officers will be directing traffic," said SFPD Officer Giselle Linnane.

SFPD plans an increased security presence around the events. Police Marine units will be on the Bay, keeping boaters safe.
Related Topics:
community-eventsfleet weekmilitaryair forceSan Francisco
