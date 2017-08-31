HURRICANE HARVEY

Hewlett-Packard donates $250,000 on ABC7, Disney's 'Day of Giving'

EMBED </>More Videos

Hewlett-Packard visited ABC7 on Thursday to present a check for $250,000 to the Red Cross to benefit Harvey relief efforts. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 has teamed up with the Red Cross as part of theDisney-ABC Television Group's "Day of Giving" to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Hewlett-Packard Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio visited ABC7 on Thursday to present a check for $250,000 to the Red Cross' Harvey relief efforts.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area


"This is just the beginning of our contribution," he said. "We're also raising $250,000 from our employees. The company is going to match with $250,000 more. Plus the $250,000 that we gave at the beginning of the year to the disaster relief fund. It gets our total contribution to $1 million."

He went on to say, "We have 3,000 employees in the Houston area. We want to help them. And we want to help their families get through this."
VIDEO: 7 things to know about Day of Giving

If you'd like to make a donation to the Red Cross, you can text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross or click here. All money donated via that link will go directly to Harvey relief efforts.

Disney's last "Day of Giving" in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshurricanehurricane harveydonationscharitiesABChewlett packardhouston floodu.s. & worldred crossSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
HURRICANE HARVEY
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Houston flights arrive at SFO after Hurricane Harvey
Stephen Curry donates $118,000 to storm relief efforts in Houston
Help Houston students get back to school after Hurricane Harvey
More hurricane harvey
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
SJ gang tattoo removal program expands to help human trafficking victims
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Olympian Simone Biles volunteers her time for Harvey evacuees
Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Dangerous heat in store for the Bay Area
Houston flights arrive at SFO after Hurricane Harvey
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney on store credit cards
SJ gang tattoo removal program expands to help human trafficking victims
PD: 3 arrested after teen babysitter leaves child at casino
Smoke spotted in Bay Area coming from NorCal fires
PG&E warns extreme heat could trip power outages in East Bay
Show More
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
Man plays piano in flooded living room
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Flex Alert issued across California amid heat wave
Trump to pledge $1 million to Harvey relief efforts
More News
Top Video
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Houston flights arrive at SFO after Hurricane Harvey
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney on store credit cards
SJ gang tattoo removal program expands to help human trafficking victims
More Video