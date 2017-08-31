SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 has teamed up with the Red Cross as part of theDisney-ABC Television Group's "Day of Giving" to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Hewlett-Packard Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio visited ABC7 on Thursday to present a check for $250,000 to the Red Cross' Harvey relief efforts.
"This is just the beginning of our contribution," he said. "We're also raising $250,000 from our employees. The company is going to match with $250,000 more. Plus the $250,000 that we gave at the beginning of the year to the disaster relief fund. It gets our total contribution to $1 million."
He went on to say, "We have 3,000 employees in the Houston area. We want to help them. And we want to help their families get through this."
If you'd like to make a donation to the Red Cross, you can text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross or click here. All money donated via that link will go directly to Harvey relief efforts.
Disney's last "Day of Giving" in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.
