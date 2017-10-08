COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Neo-Nazis hold torch rally in Charlottesville

NeoNazi rally held at statue in Charlottesville. (KTRK)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA --
Police in Charlottesville are working to see what legal action can be taken after a group of White Nationalists held a torch-lit rally Saturday night.

It comes just a few days after a judge ruled the lawsuit involving the Robert E. Lee statue could move forward.

RELATED: Obama's Charlottesville message becomes most liked tweet ever

Police say no incidents happened at the rally.

Mayor Mike Signer tweeted at the protesters, saying "Another despicable video by Neo-Nazi cowards. You're not welcome here! Go home!"

The rally lasted under 10 minutes.

Police officers from the City of Charlottesville then escorted a tour bus carrying the protesters out of the city to ensure they left the area.

RELATED: A timeline of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia
Here's a timeline of events from the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Va.


