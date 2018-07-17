COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Southern California deputy competes in cute dance-off with kid in Palmdale

EMBED </>More Videos

An accidental 911 call lead to a cute dance-off between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a young kid. (KABC)

PALMDALE, Calif. --
An accidental 911 call led to a cute dance-off between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a young kid.

Authorities posted a video on Facebook showing Deputy Vic Ekanem and the young boy dancing after he had just been challenged.

Ekanem works at the Palmdale station and when he and his partner responded to the home where the accidental call was made, they noticed the kids seemed timid around the deputies.

Ekanem and his partner spent some extra time at the home to make sure everything was OK, which eventually led to the dance challenge.

VIDEO: Dancing cop directs traffic with style
EMBED More News Videos

This officer decided to break it down to move traffic along.



His partner recorded the dance on his cellphone, where Ekanem and the kid did a few dance moves to a Drake song. In the end, the boy won with his flawless flossing.

The department teased that Ekanem couldn't floss properly because it was hot out and his flashlight got in the way.

"Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance," the Facebook post said.

The deputies are part of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's S.H.A.R.E program, which stands for Stop Hate and Respect Everyone. The program was launched in 2008 and focuses on helping youth who are transitioning from grade school to high school and may end up with the wrong groups of people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrencellphonecaught on videolos angeles county sheriff's departmentcaliforniamusicpolice
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Del Valle reservoir, park in Livermore to get $5M overhaul
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Burning Man founder Larry Harvey remembered at the Castro Theatre
More Community & Events
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
WATCH LIVE: Bear spotted roaming LA neighborhood
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
Show More
FBI offers $20K reward after man killed at Oakland bus stop
Man accused of raping 4 women in Bay Area due in court
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in New Jersey
Tour buses may be banned near 'Full House' home in SF
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
More News