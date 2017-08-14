AMTRAK

Coroner ID's victim hit, killed by Amtrak train in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. --
A pedestrian hit and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday morning in North Richmond was identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office today as 63-year-old San Pablo man Jesus Arroyo.

The collision was reported at 10:19 a.m. and involved San Joaquins train No. 712, which was headed from Oakland to Bakersfield, Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said.

Arroyo was hit on the tracks between Market Avenue and Brookside Drive in an area that wasn't a pedestrian crossing, Graham said.

The 55 passengers and crewmembers on the train were not injured, she said.
