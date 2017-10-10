NORTH BAY FIRES

Crews contain 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael

San Rafael fire officials tweeted this photo of a 1-acre vegetation fire on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Photo by SRFD/Twitter)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. --
A small vegetation fire reported in San Rafael this morning has been fully contained and may be suspicious in nature because a person was seen running from the scene, fire officials said.

San Rafael fire officials initially wrote on Twitter at 8:37 a.m. about the 1-acre fire off of Professional Center Parkway.

As of 9:05 a.m., the fire had been fully contained. Fire officials are asking residents to call 911 if they have any information about the male
seen running from the scene.
