Crews contain 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael

A small vegetation fire reported in San Rafael this morning has been fully contained and may be suspicious in nature because a person was seen running from the scene, fire officials said.San Rafael fire officials initially wrote on Twitter at 8:37 a.m. about the 1-acre fire off of Professional Center Parkway.As of 9:05 a.m., the fire had been fully contained. Fire officials are asking residents to call 911 if they have any information about the maleseen running from the scene.