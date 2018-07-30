MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. --The Ferguson Fire continues to grow -- consuming more than 800 acres on Sunday. As of Monday morning, it is 56,659 acres and is 30 percent contained.
Firefighters are working to secure the southeast quadrant of the fire to keep it from spreading into Yosemite National Park and the more populated areas south of the park.
Residents can expect to see increased smoke during the next few days as these fire operations continue.
RELATED: Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
While the Ferguson Fire continues its slow growth, those working the fire lines are also in mourning. Another one of their own was killed while on the job fighting the flames in Mariposa County.
Brian Hughes, 33, lost his life when he and his crew were conducting a tactical firing operation on the east side of the fire. During that operation, he was struck by a tree. He was treated on scene, but died before he could make it to the hospital.
This comes just 16 days after Cal Fire Heavy Equipment Operator Braden Varney was killed on the job.
Dozens lined the streets of the town of Mariposa and Merced Sunday to pay their final respects to Hughes. A procession led the firefighter's body from the Mariposa Airport to the Stanislaus County Coroners Office.
Fire personnel escorted his body through the city of Merced.
