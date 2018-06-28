Personalize your weather by entering a location.
BREAKING NEWS
Police: 5 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Maryland newspaper
Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.: PHOTOS
Thursday, June 28, 2018 02:05PM
Multiple people were shot Thursday, some of them fatally, at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and police said a suspect was in custody.
gun violence
u.s. & world
deadly shooting
shooting
newspaper
Maryland
