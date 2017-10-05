Deputies arrest Santa Clara Co. inmate accidentally released last week

MILPITAS, Calif. --
An inmate who was accidentally released at the Elmwood Correctional Facility last week has been re-captured by Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies, a sheriff's spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

David Lopez, 31, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday by deputies, Sgt. Reggie Cooks said.

Cooks said how Lopez was released on Sept. 28 is unclear but the facility has added additional security measures to make sure it doesn't happen again.

No further information was immediately available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimeinmatesjailsanta clara countyMilpitas
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out
Gov. Brown signs bill expanding protections for undocumented immigrants
Coldplay rocks the stage at Levi's Stadium past Santa Clara curfew
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Conservative students group sues UC Berkeley over 'Free Speech Week'
Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question
Why this year's Harvest Moon will be unique
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Show More
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
Applebee's offers $1 margaritas in October
Officials unveil 1959 time capsules found in San Jose
NRA calls for federal review of bump stocks after Vegas shooting
VIDEO: Vegas survivor shares final moments of victim's life with her sister
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos