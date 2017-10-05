Deputies arrest Santa Clara Co. inmate accidentally released last week

An inmate who was accidentally released at the Elmwood Correctional Facility last week has been re-captured by Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies, a sheriff's spokesman confirmed on Thursday.David Lopez, 31, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday by deputies, Sgt. Reggie Cooks said.Cooks said how Lopez was released on Sept. 28 is unclear but the facility has added additional security measures to make sure it doesn't happen again.No further information was immediately available.