Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after chase, possible shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

CHP officials have reopened eastbound I-80 near San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond after a chase and reports of a shooting Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
CHP officials have reopened eastbound I-80 near San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond after a chase and reports of a shooting Monday morning.

Richmond police were called to the 900 block of 23rd Street over a report of a person with a possible gun or rifle. When police arrived, the suspect took off in a vehicle and a chase ensued. At some point, Richmond police officers believe they were being shot at.
MAPS: Track the traffic where you live


The chase ended in Fairfield where the suspect was taken into custody. Officials found evidence inside the car that indicates the suspect had a firearm.

Drivers can expect residual delays due to the freeway being shutdown earlier.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingpolicecustodypolice chaseinvestigationRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raging Lake County fire prompts thousands of evacuations
Fire captain killed, firefighter in stable after shooting at SoCal senior living facility
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Celebrities who have passed away recently
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
Trump says undocumented immigrants should 'immediately' return without due process
Homeland Security says it has 'well-established' plan to reunite immigrant families
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather
More News