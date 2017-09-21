Nestled on Bernal Hill, five letters that know no limits. The artist who created the dream sculpture installation found her inspiration below."I would see this building that's entirely wrapped in the word dream," said artist Ana Teresa Fernández.Fernández is referring to an existing tribute to graffiti artist Mike "Dream" Francisco."I thought why can't we echo the word have it reverberate up the hill," she continued.Like most dreams, once set in motion hers grew.Yerba Buena Center for the Arts commissioned the art installation and involved Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School."It makes a whole lot of sense for us to fill a void in arts educations in our public school system," said Rebeka Rodriguez, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Civic Engagement Manager.Students helped make the letters."It was really cool I got to screw in the mini mirrors that reflect the sunshine," said Kaelynn Martin.Students even sang to the installation while they worked on it."The piece is part of them and they are part of the piece," said Fernández.In the process they created the beat and words they'll sing at the upcoming formal unveiling Friday."Big times in life just might get you scared," sang student Andy Trieu."A lot of kids really started to understand that they had exceptional rhythm," said Teaching Artist in Residence Tommy Shepherd."It's helping me improve my confidence," said Trieu.That's the thing about pursuing your dreams, living yours creates space for others to do the same."My dream is to become an actress," said Martin."To become a lawyer," said student Alejandra Lopez.