Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, wife to help students prepare for college

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are using their billions to do more good - this time, for students. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
The couple has announced plans for their charity, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, to partner with The College Board to help rural and low-income students.

The goal is to help millions of young Americans prepare for college through advanced placement courses and standardized test prep.

The partnership is slated to last two years. The charity has not disclosed exactly how much funding it's offering up.
