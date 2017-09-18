🎉📖 We've added over 250 new words and definitions to the dictionary! Take a look! 📖🎉 https://t.co/255LUho87x— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 18, 2017
Here is a look at a few of the new words or words that have been given additional definitions:
Sriracha - a pungent sauce that is made from hot peppers pureed with usually garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar and that is typically used as a condiment.
Bibimbap - a Korean dish of rice with cooked vegetables, usually meat, and often a raw or fried egg.
Froyo - short for frozen yogurt.
Troll - to harass, criticize, or antagonize (someone) especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.
Bunny - an easy shot (such as a layup) taken close to the basket.
Face mask - a penalty imposed on a player for grabbing and pulling an opponent's face mask during play.
Schneid - a losing streak (as in sports).
Alt-right - a right-wing, primarily online political movement or grouping based in the U.S. whose members reject mainstream conservative politics and espouse extremist beliefs and policies typically centered on ideas of white nationalism.