Sriracha, alt-right and froyo among new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

Over 250 words from foods, the internet, sports, politics and other topics have expanded the vocabulary of the Merriam-Webster.com dictionary.


Here is a look at a few of the new words or words that have been given additional definitions:

Sriracha - a pungent sauce that is made from hot peppers pureed with usually garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar and that is typically used as a condiment.

Bibimbap - a Korean dish of rice with cooked vegetables, usually meat, and often a raw or fried egg.

Froyo - short for frozen yogurt.

Troll - to harass, criticize, or antagonize (someone) especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.

Bunny - an easy shot (such as a layup) taken close to the basket.

Face mask - a penalty imposed on a player for grabbing and pulling an opponent's face mask during play.

Schneid - a losing streak (as in sports).

Alt-right - a right-wing, primarily online political movement or grouping based in the U.S. whose members reject mainstream conservative politics and espouse extremist beliefs and policies typically centered on ideas of white nationalism.
