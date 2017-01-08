North Bay weather related school closures for Jan. 9

Several Bay Area schools have been closed for Jan. 9, 2017 after weather related issues. Here is a list of all reported closings for Monday:
Cloverdale Unified School District
Cloverdale, Calif.
Guerneville School District
Guerneville, Calif.
Monte Rio Union School District
Monte Rio, Calif.
Alexander Valley Union School District
Healdsburg, Calif.
Geyserville Unified School District
Geyserville, Calif.
Forestville Union School District
Forestville, Calif.
Harmony Union School District
Occidental, Calif.
