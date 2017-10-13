"San Francisco has been the dumping ground of ash and smoke since the North Bay fires started," the petition reads. "Many students commute to school by walking or public transportation, this means they are exposed to the air for a long period of time."
Those who signed the petition echoed those sentiments.
"I see ashes in the air every so often. How is this even deemed safe?" wrote one petitioner.
The petition was started after Thursday's announcement that the district would remain open on Friday. The district's Facebook post was met with frustration.
"As an educator in one of your schools, this concerns me greatly," reads the current top comment. "I spent the day with kids who were sick, coughing and watched my colleague run out of class to throw up, and another almost faint."
The air quality in Coast and Central Bay will be unhealthy for Friday and Saturday, according to ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma.
ABC7 has reached out to SFUSD for comment.