  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Funeral for Stephon Clark held in Sacramento
EDUCATION

Santa Clara County Library District waiving fees for food donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
More than 100,000 South Bay residents with overdue library books have a chance to eliminate outstanding fines or fees.

Starting on Monday, the Santa Clara County Library District will waive up to $100 in exchange for the donation of any amount of non-perishable food at all district libraries.

The Food For Fines program will benefit Second Harvest food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties during the month of April.

Officials hope it will also provide a unique opportunity for people to come back to the the libraries with a fresh start.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationbookslibrariesmoneySanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
Bay Area startup donates $29 million to classrooms all over U.S.
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
California teacher who made anti-military remarks fired
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Stephon Clark held in Sacramento
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at hotel in Hayward
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
Study reveals restaurant meals can expose you to harmful chemicals
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Show More
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
Palo Alto police search for suspect in sexual assault of teen
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
75-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos