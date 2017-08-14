EDUCATION

Saying goodbye to your freshman: Move in day at UC Berkeley

Carl and Reese Gullenheimer are seen on move-in day at UC Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
If the sound of hard wheels rolling across bricks doesn't give it away, then the sight of bins filled with bedding and microwaves, will. Or else, all of those parents having awkward goodbyes with their kids.

"I'm going to cry later," said Carl Gullenheimer, a single father, as he dropped off his first-born son Reese for freshman year at UC Berkeley.

"What were you thinking those last few days with him at home?" I asked.

"I would like him to pack, maybe?"

Carl and Reese would be one story among six-thousand, five-hundred new freshmen making their way through heavy Berkeley traffic to dorm rooms, this year. This is a universal story, repeated anywhere with a dorm and young students leaving home.

For the kids, this is the day that marks the beginnings of their adult lives. For their parents, well, if you have been through this experience, then you know the mixture of emotions.

"When he got into UC Berkeley his head popped off," said Carl of Reese, a computer science major with a 4.66 GPA -- good enough to make the waiting list at Cal Berkeley, and eventually, to be admitted. It's tough competition.

Fifty-three percent of this year's freshmen are female. Sixty-nine percent are California residents. Others come from all fifty states, territories, and fifty-four countries.

Reese and his Dad hail from Scotts Valley. "What will you miss about home?" I asked Reese.

"My bed," he said.

"You know this is tougher on your dad than on you?"

"I do," he said.

"I remember the first time he got a bloody lip," reminisced Carl. "I don't know how 18 years went by so fast." At that point, he began choking up. We turned off the camera.

"You'll be alright," I told him. Having gone through this with my daughter, I know from experience that the first separation will get easier after that first night.
Keep scrolling for a photo story from Wayne Freedman on Twitter.
Click here to follow Wayne Freedman on Twitter for more photo stories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcollege studentcollege studentscollegemovinghomesociety
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Bay Area teacher shortage has districts looking for alternatives
8-year-old girl inspiring kids to focus on school by rapping
SSF school still under construction as students prepare to return
San Bruno high school marching band tries to reignite legacy
More Education
Top Stories
After pleading no contest to child sex abuse charges, Los Gatos millionaire denies all allegations in civil suit deposition
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
SFFD honors passing of city's first African American firefighter
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Bay Area woman describes violence at Virginia rally
Adorable black bears rescued, make new home in San Francisco
California tippers some of the worst in the nation, according to new study
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Show More
Consumer Reports on dangers of laundry pods
California officials warn of spike in valley fever cases
Man who allegedly shot at CHP in Lake County captured
World's oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at age 113
Top Dog employee resigns after apparently participating in white nationalist rally
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos