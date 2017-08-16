A San Jose State University professor accused of harassing a female student is heading back to work, and some people aren't happy about it.Tempers on campus are starting to boil."I'm disgusted. I'm shocked. Why they would take this course of action and decide it is a good idea to allow someone they have found to abuse the students in that way, harassing them, why they would see fit to put him back," SJSU Professor Jason Laker said.Laker is talking about his colleague, professor Lewis Aptekar.Last year the university sanctioned Aptekar and he stepped down as department chair after university investigators found he sexually harassed a student.Aptekar was suspended and ordered to undergo diversity training.Now an internal memo sent to professors shows he is scheduled to teach classes and advise students this fall semester."If it were me in that person's shoes, and I saw that professor coming back, and the way the situation was dealt with I would definitely feel unsafe," SJSU student Emily Mu said.Some professors started receiving calls from concerned students who have classes with Aptekar and want to switch. San Jose State University released a statement saying.Professor Aptekar's administrative leave has been lifted. He has elected a reduced workload as a first step toward retirement.Laker says the university is mishandling the situation. The victim came to him with the complaint and when Laker looked into it, he discovered another sexual harassment complaint against Aptekar from 2014."It's time for Tim White, the chancellor of Cal State, it is time Chancellor White for you to intervene and get this university to do what it's supposed to do to protect its students. This is unconscionable," Laker said.We reached out to Aptekar, but have not heard back from him.