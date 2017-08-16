EDUCATION

San Jose State University professor accused of harassing female student heading back to work

San Jose State University Professor Lewis Aptekar (San Jose State University)

by Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
A San Jose State University professor accused of harassing a female student is heading back to work, and some people aren't happy about it.

Tempers on campus are starting to boil.

"I'm disgusted. I'm shocked. Why they would take this course of action and decide it is a good idea to allow someone they have found to abuse the students in that way, harassing them, why they would see fit to put him back," SJSU Professor Jason Laker said.

Report: SJSU professor stayed in job despite sexual harassment claim


Laker is talking about his colleague, professor Lewis Aptekar.

Last year the university sanctioned Aptekar and he stepped down as department chair after university investigators found he sexually harassed a student.

Aptekar was suspended and ordered to undergo diversity training.

WATCH VIDEO: Report: SJSU professor stayed in job despite sexual harassment claim
Now an internal memo sent to professors shows he is scheduled to teach classes and advise students this fall semester.

"If it were me in that person's shoes, and I saw that professor coming back, and the way the situation was dealt with I would definitely feel unsafe," SJSU student Emily Mu said.

Some professors started receiving calls from concerned students who have classes with Aptekar and want to switch. San Jose State University released a statement saying.

Professor Aptekar's administrative leave has been lifted. He has elected a reduced workload as a first step toward retirement.

Laker says the university is mishandling the situation. The victim came to him with the complaint and when Laker looked into it, he discovered another sexual harassment complaint against Aptekar from 2014.

"It's time for Tim White, the chancellor of Cal State, it is time Chancellor White for you to intervene and get this university to do what it's supposed to do to protect its students. This is unconscionable," Laker said.

We reached out to Aptekar, but have not heard back from him.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationsexual harassmentSJSUcrimeeducationcollege studentharassmentSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Report: SJSU professor stayed in job despite sexual harassment claim
EDUCATION
Start times pushed back for students at two Novato schools
VIDEO: 'C' is for Cal, students break human letter world record
Start-up helps teachers open their own pre-schools
SF competing in JetBlue's contest for 100,000 free kids' books
More Education
Top Stories
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
West Oakland home searched in child sex trafficking investigation
Security guard arrested in SF Burlington Coat Factory shooting
Investigators search for cause in deadly San Jose fire
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Start times pushed back for students at two Novato schools
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
Show More
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
SeaWorld euthanizes Orca whale, third Orca death this year
Elizabeth Duke to become next chairwoman of Wells Fargo
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
More Photos