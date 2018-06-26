EDUCATION

'A teacher to the end' In lieu of flowers at her funeral, educator requests backpacks with supplies for kids in need

EMBED </>More Videos

Tammy Waddell's final wish was to give back to the students one last time. (DrBradJohnson/Twitter)

In a gesture that loved ones called symbolic of her life, a Georgia teacher who was fighting colon cancer had a special request for her funeral. In lieu of flowers, Tammy Waddell asked for backpacks full of school supplies for kids in need.


"Her final lesson was about serving others. That [was] what she had done her whole life," her cousin, Dr. Brad Johnson, wrote to ABC.

Waddell, 58, had beaten colon cancer once and was in remission but complications came up, Johnson said. When she learned she might not make it much longer, she discussed the backpack idea with her family.

When Waddell passed away earlier this month, the family shared Waddell's wishes in her obituary. Donations came in from around the world, Johnson said.

At her funeral, about 100 teachers served as "honorary pallbearers." Johnson said the teachers, who had all worked with Waddell over the years, brought the backpacks with them back to their schools.

Waddell worked as an elementary school teacher and paraprofessional for three decades.

"She was the kind of teacher who always had a hug for students who needed it," Johnson wrote. "She often spent her own money on supplies to give to the students who needed it."

She leaves behind a big family including a husband, two kids and four grandkids.

Johnson tweeted that backpacks are still being accepted in Waddell's honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherschoolsstudentstwitterfuneralu.s. & worldcancer
EDUCATION
UC Berkeley launching class about Frank Ocean
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
Millions in student loans forgiven for former Corinthian College students
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
More Education
Top Stories
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Show More
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More News