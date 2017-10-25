Information from the San Francisco Unified School District:



The SFUSD has been testing school water sources since the 1980s.



Since 2003, SFUSD has been providing upgrades to school sites (seismic, fire and life safety, ADA) through the most recent Bond program. All newly installed drinking fixtures at these sites were tested and cleared for lead levels.



We are currently installing tap-water bottle filling stations in every school. To date a total of 82 stations have been installed in 51 schools.



Starting this past April, SFUSD and the SFPUC began a new round of voluntary water testing in schools.



So far 72 schools have been tested under this new testing initiative. Of the 72 schools where fixtures were tested, 3 schools found one or more fixtures with actionable lead levels. These are West Portal Elementary, Malcolm X Elementary and San Francisco International High School.



In mid-October 2017, a California state law came into effect that requires water testing in all California public schools.





Based on guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), school drinking water fixtures that exceed 15 parts lead per billion 'exceed the actionable level.'



The following is enacted when a fixture exceeds the actionable level: The fixture is shut down and cannot be used, If needed, bottled water is provided to the school, this continues until water from the fixture is cleared for consumption.



Anytime a school is tested and a test result is returned as above the actionable level, we will notify parents.

