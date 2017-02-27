OSCARS

ABC7's Kristen Sze enjoys memorable night on Oscars red carpet

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze enjoyed a memorable night on the Oscars red carpet. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze enjoyed a memorable night on the Oscars red carpet.

She tweeted a photo of herself, along with some ABC News colleagues, showing off their casual footwear. The caption reads, "UGG boots replace the strappy heels when it gets cold at Oscars 2017."

On Monday morning, Kristen caught up with Kelly Ripa following her annual After-Oscar Special. Kelly talked about what it's like being the first person to talk to the Oscar winners the moment they get off stage.

"It's like when a duck hatches, the first thing it sees it bonds with. So the first time an Academy Award winner sees something, it's me. So people now have warm feelings toward me and they don't exactly remember why," Kelly said.

Click here for full Oscars coverage.

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsmovieskelly ripaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Francisco takes center stage in 'When We Rise' debuting tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC7
Raven wants more than a rose from 'The Bachelor' Nick
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Small plane headed to San Jose crashes in SoCal -- WATCH LIVE
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
Market Street reopen after bomb threat against Anti-Defamation League
Oscar-winning Pixar short draws inspiration from the SF Bay
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
San Jose mourns beloved HS baseball coach stabbed
San Jose officials say floods caused $73 million in damage
Show More
San Jose residents clean-up in Rocksprings
Churches vow to be sanctuary in face of toughening immigration
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
More News
Top Video
Oscar-winning Pixar short draws inspiration from the SF Bay
Small plane headed to San Jose crashes in SoCal -- WATCH LIVE
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
Churches vow to be sanctuary in face of toughening immigration
More Video