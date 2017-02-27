ABC7's Kristen Sze enjoys memorable night on Oscars red carpet

Having fun with @KellyRipa on #Oscars stage! She says becuz she's 1st person the winners see when they walk off stage, they feel "bonded"! pic.twitter.com/Yrlr8jOUYi — Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 27, 2017

On#Oscars stage!!!! This is the spot where the #lalaland handed over the #BestPicture statues over to #Moonlight ppl! pic.twitter.com/si6yuSLDVK — Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 27, 2017

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze enjoyed a memorable night on the Oscars red carpet.She tweeted a photo of herself, along with some ABC News colleagues, showing off their casual footwear. The caption reads, "UGG boots replace the strappy heels when it gets cold at Oscars 2017."On Monday morning, Kristen caught up with Kelly Ripa following her annual After-Oscar Special. Kelly talked about what it's like being the first person to talk to the Oscar winners the moment they get off stage."It's like when a duck hatches, the first thing it sees it bonds with. So the first time an Academy Award winner sees something, it's me. So people now have warm feelings toward me and they don't exactly remember why," Kelly said.