Adele attacked by mosquitos during concert

BRISBANE, Australia (KGO) --Adele's concert Down Under was interrupted, but not by anyone in the crowd.
The pop star was performing in Australia when she was attacked by mosquitoes!
In video taken by a concertgoer, you can hear Adele screaming, "Oh my god it was sucking my blood, sucking my blood."
The superstar was live on stage in Brisbane when she started swatting at a cluster of mosquitoes.
It's been a busy weekend for Adele - the singer made headlines after finally revealing she's married to her long-time partner.