ADELE

Adele attacked by mosquitos during concert

EMBED </>More News Videos

Adele's concert Down Under was interrupted, but not by anyone in the crowd. (KGO-TV)

BRISBANE, Australia (KGO) --
Adele's concert Down Under was interrupted, but not by anyone in the crowd.

The pop star was performing in Australia when she was attacked by mosquitoes!

In video taken by a concertgoer, you can hear Adele screaming, "Oh my god it was sucking my blood, sucking my blood."

The superstar was live on stage in Brisbane when she started swatting at a cluster of mosquitoes.

It's been a busy weekend for Adele - the singer made headlines after finally revealing she's married to her long-time partner.
Related Topics:
entertainmentadelemosquitobugsconcerteventsdistractionu.s. & worldcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ADELE
Celebrities, athletes and politicians show off their best #MannequinChallenge
Adele tweets photo from SF's Golden Gate Park
VIDEO: Adele tears up mentioning Orlando shooting
'Love is love is love is love': Orlando victims honored with music, poetry
More adele
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Former President Bush on laughing at yourself
Bay Area weekend events: Gourmet Vietnamese at Khai, stand-up comedy in Oakland
10 TV shows we're shocked debuted 20 years ago
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump signs revised executive order on temporary travel ban
U.S. Marine Corps investigates alleged misconduct
Bay Area residents enjoy snow on Mount Diablo
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Golden Gate ferry service begins Tiburon-San Francisco route
WH spokeswoman doesn't think Trump accepts FBI's reported denial of alleged wiretapping
Former Oakland mayor's marijuana shop facing backlash in SF
Show More
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
Dozens displaced after fire at residential hotel in Vallejo
Some San Francisco Fillmore Street businesses closing
Stephen Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr jokes about the 'old days'
More News
Top Video
Trump signs revised executive order on temporary travel ban
U.S. Marine Corps investigates alleged misconduct
Golden Gate ferry service begins Tiburon-San Francisco route
Boy battling cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
More Video