Adele attacked by mosquitos during concert

Adele's concert Down Under was interrupted, but not by anyone in the crowd.The pop star was performing in Australia when she was attacked by mosquitoes!In video taken by a concertgoer, you can hear Adele screaming, "Oh my god it was sucking my blood, sucking my blood."The superstar was live on stage in Brisbane when she started swatting at a cluster of mosquitoes.It's been a busy weekend for Adele - the singer made headlines after finally revealing she's married to her long-time partner.