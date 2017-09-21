ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ayesha Curry named new co-host of ABC's 'Great American Baking Show'

One day after being announced as the newest Cover Girl, Ayesha Curry has landed a gig on ABC's Great American Baking Show. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There is even more exciting career news for Ayesha Curry. One day after being announced as the newest Cover Girl, Ayesha has landed a gig on ABC's "Great American Baking Show."

Curry is a chef, restaurant owner and cookbook author.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry is the newest face of Covergirl

She'll co-host the third season of the show, along with former San Francisco 49er Anthony "Spice" Adams.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry talks family, new cookbook on 'Good Morning America'

"The Great American Baking Show" returns to ABC in December.
