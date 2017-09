There is even more exciting career news for Ayesha Curry. One day after being announced as the newest Cover Girl, Ayesha has landed a gig on ABC's "Great American Baking Show." Curry is a chef, restaurant owner and cookbook author.She'll co-host the third season of the show, along with former San Francisco 49er Anthony "Spice" Adams."The Great American Baking Show" returns to ABC in December.