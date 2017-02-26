LOS ANGELES (KGO) --A U.C. Berkeley journalism lecturer and a graduate student are both hoping to bring home Oscar gold Sunday in Hollywood.
"The Oscars are a celebration of big studio movies and A-list celebrities, but they also shine a spotlight on hardworking, creative filmmakers who may not have the budget, but have plenty of heart," lecturer and filmmaker Dan Krauss said.
Krauss' 24-minute film called "Extremis" is up for the Best Documentary Short Award. Shot at Highland Hospital in Oakland, it explores the painful choices facing doctors, families, and patients in end-of-life cases.
Krauss's film along with other nominated documentary shorts were shown Saturday at the Screen Writer's Guild in Beverly Hills. People had the chance to speak with the filmmakers and celebrate their work. Krauss says attending Oscar events all week and meeting the likes of Barbara Streisand is surreal.
Krauss will also be rooting for a competitor who happens to be his former student, Daphne Matziaraki. Her thesis film "4.1 miles" documents the refugee crisis in her native Greece. If either wins Oscar gold it would be a win for U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.
