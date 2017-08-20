AMERICAN IDOL

Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland

"American Idol" is back and it's on ABC7! Auditions in Oakland kicked off Sunday and man is there a lot of talent in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
"American Idol" is back and it's on ABC7! Auditions in Oakland kicked off Sunday and man is there a lot of talent in the Bay Area.

Nerves, hope, and excitement fill Jack London Square along with thousands of singers hoping to become the next American Idol.

Does the Bay Area have what it takes?

Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
