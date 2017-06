We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.Do you know where chocolate comes from? And no, the answer is not the candy aisle. You can learn about the whole chocolate-making process at at Golden Gate Park, where you'll be able to try cacao fruit. "It tastes like fruit, some say lychee, and kids usually say bananas," Dandelion Chocolate employee Cynthia Jonasson said.But don't take our word for it, try the seeds yourself, roasted beans, and the final product at this free event.You can see the whole process from Bean to Bar at the Convservatory of Flowers this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.to read the story on Hoodline.You can take the family out to Jane Warner Plaza in San Francisco's Castro District from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to watch a free bluegrass show on Saturday.The Beauty Operators String Band will play bluegrass and the occasional 1980s cover song.to read the story on Hoodline.Thousands of brave men and women will Escape from Alcatraz this weekend. The 2017 annual triathlon will be held Sunday morning. Over 2,000 triathletes from around the globe will compete with a 1.5 mile swim, 18-mile bike ride through Golden Gate Park and, eight-mile run through the Presidio.There's also a free fitness festival and expo for spectators.to read the story on Hoodline.to find out more about Noodle in the Haystack.to read the story on Hoodline.