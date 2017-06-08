HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Chocolate, bluegrass show, Alcatraz triathlon

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Bean-to-Bar: How Chocolate is Made

Do you know where chocolate comes from? And no, the answer is not the candy aisle. You can learn about the whole chocolate-making process at at Golden Gate Park, where you'll be able to try cacao fruit. "It tastes like fruit, some say lychee, and kids usually say bananas," Dandelion Chocolate employee Cynthia Jonasson said.

But don't take our word for it, try the seeds yourself, roasted beans, and the final product at this free event.

You can see the whole process from Bean to Bar at the Convservatory of Flowers this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event.

Click here to read the story on Hoodline.

Free bluegrass music in the Castro District

You can take the family out to Jane Warner Plaza in San Francisco's Castro District from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to watch a free bluegrass show on Saturday.

The Beauty Operators String Band will play bluegrass and the occasional 1980s cover song.

Click here to read the story on Hoodline.

Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon

Thousands of brave men and women will Escape from Alcatraz this weekend. The 2017 annual triathlon will be held Sunday morning. Over 2,000 triathletes from around the globe will compete with a 1.5 mile swim, 18-mile bike ride through Golden Gate Park and, eight-mile run through the Presidio.

There's also a free fitness festival and expo for spectators.

Click here to read the story on Hoodline.

Click here to find out more about Noodle in the Haystack.

Click here to read the story on Hoodline.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
