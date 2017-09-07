Bay Area Weekend Events: Oakland Pride, The SF Hunt, Rum fest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
The SF Hunt
One city, 12 hours, and 100 riddles. It's a scavenger hunt that will take you and your friends all over San Francisco on Saturday.
Sign up for The SF Hunt, where you'll run, walk, bike, or use public transit to get to each location.
You'll be sent to a mix of iconic places around the city, along with some hidden gems.
"We consider this the best day ever and it's not just our opinion, but that's kind of what people have told us of their experience of playing and so we take that as a challenge to try and give people the best day that they've ever had in San Francisco," The Hunt spokesperson Josh Zipin said.
Costumes are encouraged and you and your team will get clues for each stop through an app on your phone. You'll just have to answer riddles.
When the clock runs out, you can head to the after party for free beer and prizes.
Click here to register.
California Rum Festival
California Rum Festival is back for its third annual rum extravaganza, where there will be samples from over 40 premium rum brand expressions from around the world at the SoMa Arts Cultural Center Friday and Saturday.
From educational seminars, to arts and crafts, music, and of course tropical rum cocktails, there's fun for all. Proceeds benefit a great cause - the Operation Helping People Foundation.
Click here for more information.
Oakland Pride Parade and Festival
You can celebrate the LGBTQ community of the East Bay this weekend at the Oakland Pride Parade and Festival.
The party kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with a parade at Broadway and 14th streets, followed by an all-day festival downtown on Broadway Street.
Grammy nominated artist, Andra Day is headlining the main stage.
The parade is free, but it costs $10 to get into the festival.
