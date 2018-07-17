'Blindspotting' sheds light on friendship, reality and Oakland

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3749738" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Daveed Diggs the writer and star of "Blindspotting" shares his Oakland roots and the importance of his new film.

Longtime Hollywood actor Ethan Embry, who plays the police officer in the movie, says it's about time Hollywood caught up to the diverse world it's playing to. "People are getting loud enough now that people like me, straight white dudes, are starting to listen up."

The East Bay natives behind the new movie "Blindspotting" are in the spotlight once again.Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal sat down with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan to talk about their new film set in Oakland.They also explained how they met in high school but recently reconnected when Daveed got out of college."When he got out of school, I was running a recording studio in North Oakland and a mutual friend was like, ' You should hear Daveed's music' and he came by and we just started working on music all night and it's sort of been that way ever since," said Casal. "We've been working on projects nonstop for the last 14 years."The pair have been working on "Blindspotting" for nine years.The film is about friendship, but also the reality of life in Oakland.You can see the film in select theaters starting Friday. It opens nationwide next week.