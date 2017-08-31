STAR WARS

Celebrate Force Friday with 'Star Wars' app

Force Friday is back! And to celebrate, Disney and Lucasfilm will launch their global augmented reality experience via the "Star Wars" app. (KGO)

LOS ANGELES --
Force Friday is back! And to celebrate, from Sept. 1-3, Disney and Lucasfilm are launching their global augmented reality experience via the Star Wars app.

Fans within a mile of 20 global landmarks - including the Hollywood sign, New York City's Central Park, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Grand Canyon - can take pictures of the AR scene and join the social conversation using #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday.

"This Force Friday II weekend, we're inviting fans and families to join the Resistance and help 'Find the Force' in our global augmented reality treasure hunt taking place across more than 20,000 retail locations. We're kicking the event off with an extra AR surprise for anyone near 20 of the world's most iconic destinations," said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing at Lucasfilm.

All you have to do is open the Star Wars App, select Find the Force and point your phone to the sky to see a short augmented reality scene unfold. Or you can participate in an augmented reality treasure hunt at the Disney Store and 20,000 retail locations.

Use the app to scan and unlock up to 15 life-size AR characters for a chance to win a trip to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Download the app and play! To learn more visit starwars.com/findtheforce.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Lucasfilm and this station.
