Celebrities, Playboy Bunnies pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

As soon as the news hit social media, current and former bunnies, celebrities featured in the publication and close friends began paying their respects.
Hefner's son Cooper also released a statement.
Shannon Tweed, who lived with Hefner at the Playboy Mansion and was Playmate of the Year in 1992, tweeted her goodbye.
RIP my friend. You changed the world. https://t.co/tiLgAC8CaT— Mrs ShannonTSimmons (@shannonleetweed) September 28, 2017
American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4— Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017
RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017
A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017
#RestInPeace Hugh Hefner. Charing Cross Road will never be the same. #HughHefner pic.twitter.com/8iRtXgk60o— Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) September 28, 2017
One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017
I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017
I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017
🐰💔 hugs to all my bunny sisters sad tonight with the passing of the revolutionary @hughhefner.— Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) September 28, 2017
If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me.— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 28, 2017
Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017
As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 28, 2017
Hefner. A giant of cultural influence.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 28, 2017
Thank you, Hef, for Playboy. And thank you for what you did for me. You've left such an impact on the world...you'll never be forgotten🐇 pic.twitter.com/81DoEiy2mQ— Kennedy Summers (@misskennedys) September 28, 2017
RIP to a true pioneer! Playa for life! We will miss you. #Playboy pic.twitter.com/3G97CQa5d0— Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) September 28, 2017
Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR— Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017