Confusion, candy, Kimmel, and more at the 89th Oscars

"La La Land" was left dancing in the "Moonlight" after the biggest blunder in Oscar history and first-time host Jimmy Kimmel delivered laughs at the 89th Oscars. (KGO-TV)

By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
"La La Land" was left dancing in the "Moonlight" after the biggest blunder in Oscar history.

The confusion was evident the moment Warren Beatty opened the Best Picture envelope at the 89th Oscars.

He hands it to Faye Dunaway who then announces, "La La Land."

After tears are shed, statues are handed out, speeches are made--the big plot twist. "Moonlight" had actually won the Best Picture award.

Beatty then offered an explanation. His envelope said Emma Stone, "La La Land." She had just won best actress. After the biggest surprise ending for Hollywood, there was graciousness all the way around.

"The last 20 minutes of my life have been insane," said "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins. "I don't think my life could be changed any more dramatically than it has in the last 20 or 30 minutes."

"God I love "Moonlight" so much," said Stone backstage where she talked about the mix-up. "I think everyone's still in a state of confusion right now."

Stone did win Best Actress for real. Best Actor went to Casey Affleck for "Manchester by the Sea."
East Bay native Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight."

"Jordan said, '"Moonlight" you guys have won.' It threw me a bit," said Ali. "It threw me more than a bit because I didn't want to go take anything from somebody and it's very hard to feel joy in a moment like that."

Best Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis for "Fences."

First-time host Jimmy Kimmel created funny moments that were mostly light-hearted even in the end after the Best Picture mishap.

Price Waterhouse Cooper gave a statement on the Oscar mix-up just after midnight on Monday:

We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye

Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.

