OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --There is even more exciting career news for Ayesha Curry. One day after being announced as the newest Cover Girl, Ayesha has landed a gig on ABC's Great American Baking Show.
Curry is a chef, restaurant owner and cookbook author.
She'll co-host the third season of the show, along with former San Francisco 49er Anthony "Spice" Adams.
The Great American Baking Show returns in December.