  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ayesha Curry named new co-host of ABC's Great American Baking Show

EMBED </>More Videos

One day after being announced as the newest Cover Girl, Ayesha Curry has landed a gig on ABC's Great American Baking Show. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There is even more exciting career news for Ayesha Curry. One day after being announced as the newest Cover Girl, Ayesha has landed a gig on ABC's Great American Baking Show.

Curry is a chef, restaurant owner and cookbook author.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry is the newest face of Covergirl

She'll co-host the third season of the show, along with former San Francisco 49er Anthony "Spice" Adams.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry talks family, new cookbook on 'Good Morning America'

The Great American Baking Show returns in December.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & worlddistractioncookingthe great holiday baking showABCOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Ayesha Curry is newest face of CoverGirl
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
How 'The Good Doctor' approaches autism
Ayesha Curry is newest face of CoverGirl
ABC 2017 Fall Primetime premieres and schedule
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
Trump targets North Korea in new executive order
Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria
Baby whose mother declined chemo has died
Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe
Oakland's Andre Ward announces retirement from boxing
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
Show More
UPS to hire more than 5,000 employees for holidays
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
Berkeley schools warn of man trying to lure middle schooler into van
Activist group Indivisible takes aim at Obamacare repeal bill
'I've made mistakes:' Sean Spicer speaks out on brief WH tenure
More News
Top Video
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
More Video