ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce, Donald Glover headline star studded cast of 'The Lion King'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Donald Glover will play Simba in &#34;The Lion King.&#34; (Phil McCarten&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
Disney has announced the cast of the live-action reboot of The Lion King featuring Beyonce as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and James Earl Jones reprising his role of Mufasa.

The Lion King will be directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed the live-action version of The Jungle Book.

"It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," said Favreau via press release.

The all-star cast also includes John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner and Keegan-Michael Key.

The movie is slated for release on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
