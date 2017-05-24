HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Disney World in Florida live streams dedication of Pandora- The World of Avatar

Disney World in Florida gave the public a first look at their new attraction, "Pandora- The World of Avatar." For a first time ever Disney parks live streamed the dedication of an entire land. (KGO-TV )

ORLANDO, Fla. (KGO) --
Disney World in Florida gave the public a first look at their new attraction, "Pandora- The World of Avatar."

For a first time ever Disney parks live streamed the dedication of an entire land.

The official opening isn't until Saturday but on Wednesday special guests including "Avatar" Director James Cameron took part in the dedication ceremony.

"Pandora" is at the Animal Kingdom. It features the movie's signature floating mountains and a 3-D simulated ride on top of a flying dragon-type creature called a Banshee.

Pandora - World of Avatar opens May 27.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
