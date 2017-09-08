LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida --Based on the latest forecasts for Hurricane Irma and keeping safety top of mind, Walt Disney World Resort will be closing early on Saturday and will remain closed through Monday.
Resort hotels will remain open.
Disney hopes to resume normal operations on Tuesday.
Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are making the following operational changes:
- Disney's Blizzard Beach: Closed as of Friday, through Monday
- Disney's Typhoon Lagoon: Closing early on Saturday at 5 p.m. through Monday
- ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed on Saturday through Monday
- Disney's Animal Kingdom: Closing early on Saturday, at 7 p.m. through Monday
- The Saturday Rivers of Light performance is canceled.
- Disney's Hollywood Studios: Closing early on Saturday at 7 p.m. through Monday
- The Saturday Fantasmic! and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular performances are canceled.
- Epcot: Closing early on Saturday at 9 p.m. through Monday
- The Saturday Illuminations Reflections of Earth performance is canceled.
- Magic Kingdom: Closing early Saturday at 9 p.m. through Monday
- The Saturday Happily Ever After fireworks performance is canceled.
- Disney Springs: Closing early on Saturday at 9 p.m. through Monday
Please check the Walt Disney World Resort website for updates:
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.