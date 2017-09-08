Disney's Blizzard Beach: Closed as of Friday, through Monday



Disney's Typhoon Lagoon: Closing early on Saturday at 5 p.m. through Monday



ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed on Saturday through Monday



Disney's Animal Kingdom: Closing early on Saturday, at 7 p.m. through Monday



The Saturday Rivers of Light performance is canceled.



Disney's Hollywood Studios: Closing early on Saturday at 7 p.m. through Monday



The Saturday Fantasmic! and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular performances are canceled.



Epcot: Closing early on Saturday at 9 p.m. through Monday



The Saturday Illuminations Reflections of Earth performance is canceled.



Magic Kingdom: Closing early Saturday at 9 p.m. through Monday



The Saturday Happily Ever After fireworks performance is canceled.



Disney Springs: Closing early on Saturday at 9 p.m. through Monday

Based on the latest forecasts for Hurricane Irma and keeping safety top of mind, Walt Disney World Resort will be closing early on Saturday and will remain closed through Monday.Resort hotels will remain open.Disney hopes to resume normal operations on Tuesday.Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are making the following operational changes:Please check thefor updates: