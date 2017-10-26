  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
DISNEYLAND

Disneyland announces new four-diamond hotel to open in 2021 in Downtown Disney

A rendering of the new and unnamed Disneyland hotel is shown in the Downtown Disney District. (Disney)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
The Disneyland resort continues to expand and announced the addition of a four-diamond hotel slated to open in 2021.

The unnamed hotel will be on the west end of the Downtown Disney District and include a new entrance into the park. The 700-room structure will feature dining, entertainment and have a platform inside for the Disneyland Monorail.

RELATED: Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween time

The rooms, public spaces and gardens will feature views of Downtown Disney, according to officials. There will also be an upper-level restaurant and lounge where guests can watch the park's fireworks show.

Shops and restaurants will be featured in a large plaza on the ground-level of the hotel.

A rendering shows a new Disneyland hotel with a Monorail platform inside of it.



It is expected to generate $25 million in new taxes in its first five years of operation that will go into Anaheim's general fund, according to the park. It is also expected to create "thousands" of construction and permanent jobs.

Construction for the hotel is expected to start summer 2018 and officially open in 2021.

In addition to the hotel, a new parking structure is being built that will bring in 6,500 new spaces. The park expects the structure to improve traffic and parking at the resort, as well as speed up parking time by 60 percent.

The new lot will be built on the Pinocchio surface next to the Mickey and Friends lot.

Construction will start February 2018 and open in 2019.

Click here for more stories, photos and videos on Disneyland.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
