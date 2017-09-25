SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers say Ed Sheeran concert at Levi's Stadium canceled over curfew

The Stadium Authority Board for Levi's Stadium was denied a curfew extension for all weekday shows, but the county says it is willing to revisit the issue later. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Singer Ed Sheeran has canceled his concert at Levi's Stadium due to a rule that the city put in place to appease neighbors.

The 49ers say they reached an agreement with the Grammy award winning artist to come to Levi's stadium next year on his new tour.

But, because of the 10 p.m. curfew for concerts put in place by the Santa Clara City Council, the 49ers say Sheeran's show will no longer go on.

They say the community is paying the price, 4,000 people are losing the right to work, and residents losing out on millions of dollars in revenue.

RELATED: Public fight between 49ers and Santa Clara escalates

It's only a $1,000 fine for breaking the curfew, but Vice Mayor Dominic Caserta says this is purely politics.

"This isn't even about fines. This is about the mayor trying in her head to get a paper trail of how the Niners are breaching the contract and simply trying to get rid of the Niners running the stadium," Caserta said.

RELATED: Santa Clara leaders give 49ers 30 days to show financial documents for non-NFL events

Last month, the 49ers asked the stadium authority, which consists of all city council members to extend the curfew to 11 p.m. four times a year, and even offered to give $20,000 to local schools and libraries every time they get a curfew extension.

That request was denied.

Mayor Lisa Gilmoor wasn't available for an interview Monday morning, but sent a statement saying, "This potential concert loss is news to us. We would appreciate the Forty-Niners Stadium Management Company bringing the data and the financial details before the Stadium Authority, particularly since we just met last week."

This issue is going to be brought up again Tuesday night at the concurrent Santa Clara City Council and Stadium Authority meeting.

Click here for more stories and video about the San Francisco 49ers.
