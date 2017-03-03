ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former President Bush on laughing at yourself

(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Former President George W. Bush stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to promote his new book, and while he was there, he spoke about the importance of laughing at yourself.

"I love humor," he said, "and the best humor is when you make fun of yourself."

Kimmel replied, "Well, tell that to the president," which made Bush laugh.



Bush said he was never bothered by people doing impressions of him. He said he enjoyed doing White House Correspondents' Dinners and even worked with one of his favorite impersonators for one of the dinners.

And Bush proved that he loves to laugh at himself throughout his conversation with Kimmel. He said of a self portrait of him in the shower, "I kind of used my imagination. You can see, I made my muscles a little bigger."

When asked if he was at some point able to laugh about the 2006 incident when Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot a friend in the face while hunting, he said he had.

"Every time Cheney would come in, a lot of people would yell 'Duck'," he remembered.

Kimmel also grilled Bush on pop culture, which he admitted he does not follow closely. He said he did not know that Beyonce is pregnant, but does know about the Oscars best picture mix-up, saying, "I watched the replay."

The proceeds from Bush's book, Portraits of Courage, benefit veterans' programs.
Related Topics:
entertainmentgeorge w. bushpoliticsfunny videojimmy kimmelPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpveteranspaint
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area weekend events: Gourmet Vietnamese at Khai, stand-up comedy in Oakland
10 TV shows we're shocked debuted 20 years ago
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Truck slams SB 101 overpass in Palo Alto, 2 lanes closed
BART recovering from delays after switching issue in Hayward
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
Napa parents frustrated by high school football hazing investigation
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
LGBT millennials face new challenges, reflect on struggle for equality
Show More
South Bay youth center CFO arrested on child porn charge
Two men who saved stranger in San Francisco Bay forage friendship
Walnut Creek man left limping after geese attack him
'Little Rock 9' member speaks to San Ramon schools about discrimination
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
More Photos