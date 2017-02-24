OSCARS

Gibson credits hard work on himself for Hollywood comeback

EMBED </>More News Videos

It had been a decade since Mel Gibson last directed a feature film, but this year, after keeping a low profile for all those years Gibson is back with an Oscar nomination for 'Hacksaw Ridge.' (KGO-TV)

By
LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
It had been a decade since Mel Gibson last directed a feature film, but this year, after keeping a low profile for all those years Gibson is back with an Oscar nomination for 'Hacksaw Ridge.'

The 89th annual academy awards mark an apparent comeback for the star once seen as being out of second chances following a 2010 domestic battery charge and a drunken, anti-Semitic tirade during a 2006 DUI arrest.

"I'm ashamed that that came out of my mouth," Gibson told Diane Sawyer.

Many in Hollywood said Gibson would never be forgiven, and this is Gibson's first Academy Award nomination in 21 years.

He's been nominated for Best Director for his WWII drama 'Hacksaw Ridge.'

RELATED: For more Oscars stories, videos and pictures click here.

"Winning is not important. I think it's really gratifying to be sort of recognized by peers who are filmmakers," Gibson said.

The recovering alcoholic credits his reemergence in the tinsel town spotlight to a lot of hard work on himself.

Colleagues who worked with him on the film noticed the difference.

"The Mel Gibson that I worked with on this film is unlike and Mel I've worked with before. Cool, calm, collected. He's been working on turning his life around for a long time and I'm glad he's finally being acknowledged for it," 'Hacksaw Ridge' sound mixer Kevin O'Connell said.

While not everyone feels that time has healed all wounds, and some have vowed to never work with the star, Gibson and his supporters hope on Sunday his work will be judged instead of his past.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsmoviesWorld War II
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Celebs share their red carpet 'oops' moments
OSCARS
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
'La La Land' pays subtle tribute to Hollywood classics
Celebs share their red carpet 'oops' moments
Oscars by the numbers
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
'La La Land' pays subtle tribute to Hollywood classics
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Celebs share their red carpet 'oops' moments
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Show More
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
Body of missing Tracy woman, Jayda Jenkins found
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
More News
Top Video
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
More Video