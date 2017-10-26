HOODLINE

Halloween Weekend Events: Daybreaker Cruise, LoveBoat Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessica Castro has some spooky ideas to kick off your Halloween from our partners at Hoodline.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Are you ready for Halloween? Jessica Castro has some spooky ideas to kick off your Halloween from our partners at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Daybreaker SF - Halloween at Sea

Get the Halloween weekend started off early by hitting a sober dance party before work on Friday morning. Halloween at Sea promises to be a magical morning, and you'll be done at 9 a.m., just in time to hit the office. Hop on board the Hornblower Belle at Pier 3 at 6:30 a.m., start with some yoga on the boat then dance until the sun comes up.

You do need to buy tickets. They're $35 online, but this week, throw in an extra $5 to help fundraise for the victims of the recent North Bay fires.

Click here for more information about Daybreaker SF- Halloween at Sea.

LoveBoat Halloween

If you're more of a night owl and want a cocktail or two, try the Loveboat Halloween Party, Friday and Saturday night at Pier 70. It's the party's 10th year anniversary. It used to be called the Ghost Ship Halloween party but the name has changed. And the party is big. This year, Fatboy Slim will perform Friday and Moby will perform Saturday. There are still tickets starting at $85.

Click here for more information about LoveBoat Halloween.

SuperNatural Halloween 2017

Or for the little ones, there's fun for the whole family at Cal Academy of Sciences. You can trick or treat at the academy at night among the spooky animals and specimens. There's a silent disco in the aquarium, face painting, pumpkin carving, live animal shows and magic shows. Proceeds support a new program that helps provide free or low-cost admission to all kids and their families. Tickets are $50 for adults, $35 for kids. Party starts Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Click here for more information about SuperNatural Halloween 2017.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinewhere you liveeventsbay area eventshalloweencalifornia academy of sciencesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOODLINE
Bay Area Weekend Events: Corgi Con, San Francisco Trolley Fest, Wharf Fest
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Italian Heritage Parade
Bay Area Weekend Events: SharktoberFest, street fairs
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration
More Hoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LIST: Top 10 mind-bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House
Movie theaters may use 'surge pricing' to charge more for blockbusters
Disneyland announces new hotel to open in 2021
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials ride Napa Valley Wine Train to spur tourism
Some JFK assassination records released, others under further review
Packard Children's patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life
Here's why some batteries explode
Big rig crash into pole leads to Discovery Bay power surge
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
Show More
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims
Oakland police, FBI solve 2015 fatal shooting of musician
Spare the Air alert in effect today, Friday
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More News
Top Video
Officials ride Napa Valley Wine Train to spur tourism
Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Steinle shooting in SF
Here's why some batteries explode
Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims
More Video