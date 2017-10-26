Halloween Weekend Events: Daybreaker Cruise, LoveBoat Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Are you ready for Halloween? Jessica Castro has some spooky ideas to kick off your Halloween from our partners at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Daybreaker SF - Halloween at Sea
Get the Halloween weekend started off early by hitting a sober dance party before work on Friday morning. Halloween at Sea promises to be a magical morning, and you'll be done at 9 a.m., just in time to hit the office. Hop on board the Hornblower Belle at Pier 3 at 6:30 a.m., start with some yoga on the boat then dance until the sun comes up.
You do need to buy tickets. They're $35 online, but this week, throw in an extra $5 to help fundraise for the victims of the recent North Bay fires.
Click here for more information about Daybreaker SF- Halloween at Sea.
LoveBoat Halloween
If you're more of a night owl and want a cocktail or two, try the Loveboat Halloween Party, Friday and Saturday night at Pier 70. It's the party's 10th year anniversary. It used to be called the Ghost Ship Halloween party but the name has changed. And the party is big. This year, Fatboy Slim will perform Friday and Moby will perform Saturday. There are still tickets starting at $85.
Click here for more information about LoveBoat Halloween.
SuperNatural Halloween 2017
Or for the little ones, there's fun for the whole family at Cal Academy of Sciences. You can trick or treat at the academy at night among the spooky animals and specimens. There's a silent disco in the aquarium, face painting, pumpkin carving, live animal shows and magic shows. Proceeds support a new program that helps provide free or low-cost admission to all kids and their families. Tickets are $50 for adults, $35 for kids. Party starts Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Click here for more information about SuperNatural Halloween 2017.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.