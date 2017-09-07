Happy birthday, TV! Celebrating 90 years of television

Happy birthday to the television! That bright box we all love to stare at turns 90 years old today.It was on September 7, 1927 that 21-year-old Philo Farnsworth transmitted the first all-electronic television image. Farnsworth worked out of his "Green Street Lab" in San Francisco, a site designated as a California Registered Historic Landmark.Farnsworth patented his designs and started a revolution that is still with us today.