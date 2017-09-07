ABC7 ORIGINALS

Happy birthday, TV! Celebrating 90 years of television

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Happy birthday to the television! That bright box we all love to stare at turns 90 years old today.

It was on September 7, 1927 that 21-year-old Philo Farnsworth transmitted the first all-electronic television image. Farnsworth worked out of his "Green Street Lab" in San Francisco, a site designated as a California Registered Historic Landmark.

Farnsworth patented his designs and started a revolution that is still with us today.

Watch the video in the player above for a brief timeline of important events in the history of television.
Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guerrero
