Happy birthday, TV! Celebrating 90 years of television

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Happy birthday to the television! That bright box we all love to stare at turns 90 years old today.
It was on September 7, 1927 that 21-year-old Philo Farnsworth transmitted the first all-electronic television image. Farnsworth worked out of his "Green Street Lab" in San Francisco, a site designated as a California Registered Historic Landmark.
Farnsworth patented his designs and started a revolution that is still with us today.
Watch the video in the player above for a brief timeline of important events in the history of television.
Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guerrero