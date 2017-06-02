ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air on ABC

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Ariana Grande will host a charity concert called &#34;One Love Manchester&#34; in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 4, 2017 to benefit the victims of last month&#39;s terror attack. (Evan Agostini&#47;Invision&#47;AP, File)</span></div>
MANCHESTER --
Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC on Sunday night.

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.

The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.

It will air on many ABC stations after the NBA Finals on Sunday, and it will also air on Freefrom. Check your local listings.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmanchester explosionu.s. & worldmusic
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area Weekend Events: Beer Camp, Corgi ice cream social
eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert
Michael Nance, former 'Bachelorette' contestant, dead at 31
Rachel makes a huge connection on 'The Bachelorette' while another deceives her
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Water main break triggers evacuations in Belmont
ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Curry defends wife's comments from 2016 NBA Finals
Stockton firefighters raising money for new statue to honor fallen heroes
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Critics say Contra Costa Co. animal shelter overwhelmed
Menlo Park pastor accused of sexually assaulting members of his church
3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder
EXCLUSIVE: 2 more Napa students win appeals: Expulsions overturned
Show More
Warriors take Game 1 with 113-91 win over Cavs
Warriors face off against rival Cavs in Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
Golden State Warriors' lawyer also a rapper
African-American art exhibit on display at museum in SF
Warriors fan says lucky toaster responsible for last 28 games
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NBA Finals kick off at Oracle Arena
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos