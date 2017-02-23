OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel discusses game plan for hosting the 89th Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel discusses his game plan for hosting the 89th Oscars.

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready for the highest-profile gig of his career: hosting the 89th Oscars.

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" joked that hosting the Oscars was something he never dreamed of doing.

"Did I ever dream of this? No, I never even dreamed I'd be on TV. The leap to hosting the Oscars, it's ridiculous. I definitely didn't dream this," Kimmel said.

As he follows in the footsteps of high profiled comedians such as Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Jon Stewart, Billy Crystal and Johnny Carson, Kimmel said he'll bring his own brand of comedy to the Oscar stage on Sunday.

"I just want to go out there and be funny and have everyone say, 'wasn't he wonderful,' and not just my parents, regular people who don't know me. That's my goal," Kimmel said with a laugh.

Oscar telecast producers Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca think Kimmel will bring his true affection for the Hollywood community to the stage.

"He really adores movies, like all of us, and he adores pop culture and the people that produce it," De Luca said. "So even though his humor can be irreverent and edgy - it can be and it is for our show - he's not roast-y mean. He respects it. He's got some reverence for it. I think you get all that with Jimmy."

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
