A sex assault case involving Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.The DA's office confirmed Thursday that it is reviewing the case, which was presented to the office by Santa Monica police on Tuesday.Earlier this year, Santa Monica police confirmed it was investigating Carter after a victim filed a police report.Melissa Schuman claims Carter raped her in 2003, when she was 18 and he was 22.Carter has denied the allegations, which first surfaced in November.It's unknown if Schuman's case was the one presented to the DA's office.