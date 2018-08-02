SEX ASSAULT

LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter

Nick Carter arrives at the "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" premiere at the Arclight Cinemas - Cinerama Dome on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A sex assault case involving Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office confirmed Thursday that it is reviewing the case, which was presented to the office by Santa Monica police on Tuesday.

RELATED: The growing list of powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

Earlier this year, Santa Monica police confirmed it was investigating Carter after a victim filed a police report.

Melissa Schuman claims Carter raped her in 2003, when she was 18 and he was 22.

Carter has denied the allegations, which first surfaced in November.

It's unknown if Schuman's case was the one presented to the DA's office.

Click here for more stories related to sexual misconduct.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual assaultnick cartercelebrity crimecelebritysexual misconductLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEX ASSAULT
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in Pennsylvania
2 men arrested, charged with sexually assaulting woman
EXCLUSIVE: Convicted East Bay sex trafficker says women acted willingly
New York attorney general resigns amid physical assault allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
More sex assault
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Illinois police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Some evacuation orders reduced to warning for Mendocino Complex fires
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
2-year-old boy dies after 5 dogs attack him
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Show More
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
VIDEO: Cellphone charger catches fire on Ryanair flight
Alameda schools dramatically loosen dress code for coming school year
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
More News