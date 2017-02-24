OSCARS

'La La Land' pays subtle tribute to Hollywood classics

"La La Land" could take the big prize at the Oscars this Sunday, having tied the record for most nominations with 14. (KGO-TV)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
"La La Land" could take the big prize at the Oscars this Sunday, having tied the record for most nominations with 14.

Watch the video in the player above for a look at the movie's subtle nods towards some Hollywood classics.
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze is in Hollywood covering the Oscars. Catch all the action by following her on Twitter and Facebook.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
