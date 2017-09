I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Lady Gaga announced on Twitter that she has been taken to the hospital due to severe pain and that she would be unable to perform in Brazil on Friday.Gaga was set to perform at the Rock In Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro. Her PR team said in a statement, "She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding."